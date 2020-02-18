'It’s not a fun thing to go through’: Floodwaters threaten Flowood businesses

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters continue to take over dry land covering cars, houses and even some businesses.
Monday, WLBT spoke with a business owner who is renting out their property and a few others in the area who are fighting to keep their business running.
Natural disasters can bring devastation to business owners who could lose it all in a blink of an eye.
High flood waters have surround businesses across the metro area, some are lucky enough to barely escape the damage.
“I knew it would flood our parking garage, but, luckily, it wouldn’t get us up the hill we are on," said Joann Coleman and Carol Hopson with United Medical Recovery in Flowood.
“I knew we were going to start taking water in on our slab, but fortunately this building is up another two feet,” said Todd Reeves with Snapshot Publishing in Flowood.
Others are just barely making it.
“Friday there was hardly any water in the back parking lot," said Keith Lofton with Sound and Communications. "Each day we have had to move our trailers further and further up. Now our equipment is pretty much in the middle of the road.”
“It’s just a bad situation. I feel terrible for everybody that has been displaced. It’s not a fun thing to go through,” said Reeves.
Those high waters mean bad news for businesses owners like Lofton, who won’t be able to get any deliveries to his dock anytime soon.
“We are concerned about getting a lot of water inside the building. It is definitely impacting our business because we won’t be able to get packages and things like that for the job,” he said.
For now, businesses say all they can do is cross their fingers that it doesn’t get any worse.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.