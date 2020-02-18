First Alert Forecast: rain returns as river flooding continues

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river crested Monday at the US 80 gauge, just south of Jackson at 36.7’, and now is in slow fall. While the river has crested in Jackson, farther downstream, water has caused evacuations of the Hopewell community in Copiah County and flooding through western Simpson and Lawrence counties. Expect flooding to continue and worsen through at least mid-week in these areas.
TUESDAY: Our next system will slide in from the north through the day, bringing better chances for showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Rain will continue through Tuesday night as front settles over the region. Lows will fall in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: The front will stall near the area, acting as a conveyor belt for weak systems to ride along, bring periods of rain. We’ll see a bit of a lull through Wednesday, though scattered showers will be possible. Highs will be in the 50s. Rain chances will uptick again Wednesday night into Thursday with lows in the lower to middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another wave of rain will move across the area through Thursday. Between Tuesday and Thursday, rainfall amounts will total 1-3”, though locally heavier amounts will be possible. Sunshine will return by Friday and Saturday as high pressure briefly moves in. Highs late week will be chilly, hanging the 50s. Clouds return along with rain chances through Sunday and continue into next week.
