Willie Cory Godbolt’s former wife takes the stand in day two of testimony

Godbolt is charged with killing eight people in Lincoln County in 2017

Day two of testimony continued Sunday in Pike County in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt who is accused of killing eight people. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)
By Maggie Wade | February 16, 2020 at 11:43 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day two of testimony in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.

Willie Cory Godbolt's defense team says he feared his daughter was being molested and just snapped.
Godbolt is charged with killing eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy. Seven of the victims were family members.

Sheena May testified about text messages she exchanged with Willie Cory Godbolt in May, 2017.
Circuit Judge David Strong is presiding over the case. Sheena May is Godbolt’s ex-wife. She testified Sunday about text messages they exchanged May 27, 2017.

Prosecutors say Godbolt went to the home of his in-laws and got into an argument with May over their children.

His defense team says he feared for the safety of his daughter claiming she had been molested and he just snapped.

