Willie Cory Godbolt’s former wife takes the stand in day two of testimony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day two of testimony in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.
Godbolt is charged with killing eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy. Seven of the victims were family members.
Circuit Judge David Strong is presiding over the case. Sheena May is Godbolt’s ex-wife. She testified Sunday about text messages they exchanged May 27, 2017.
Prosecutors say Godbolt went to the home of his in-laws and got into an argument with May over their children.
His defense team says he feared for the safety of his daughter claiming she had been molested and he just snapped.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.