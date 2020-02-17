WATCH LIVE: Governor Reeves, MEMA hold presser to update on Pearl River flooding in Jackson

Northeast Jackson residents survey their neighborhood one last time before leaving. (Source: WLBT)
By Morgan Howard | February 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 10:45 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves met with MEMA Monday morning to get the latest update on Pearl River flooding.

The Pearl River has crested at 36.7′ at the Jackson gauge as the water level has not changed within the past several hours. PRVWSD reporting that a 38′ river was noted in areas of NE Jackson and in Rankin County above Lakeland Dr.

After his meeting, he will update on the city’s current situation and updated plan of action for the Pearl River flooding impacting Northeast Jackson communities.

He is holding a presser at 10:45 a.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl, Mississippi.

Here is a slideshow of flooding around the state.

