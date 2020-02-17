Pearl River flooding causes Hanging Moss Creek to overflow

Hanging Moss Creek overflowing; Urban search and rescue task force on standby
By Courtney Ann Jackson and Jacob Gallant | February 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 7:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hanging Moss Creek is overflowing due to ongoing Pearl River flooding.

On Ridgewood Road, The Park at Moss Creek is inundated with water, impacting the parking lot and exit gate.

The water is flowing out into part of Ridgewood Road, making things even worse.

The water is pushing trash along, causing a pileup along the side of the road.

Jackson police have put up barricades along Ridgewood Road because of the overflowed creek, slowing traffic.

