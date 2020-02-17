Missing persons case turns to murder investigation in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing persons case has turned into a murder investigation in Yazoo County.
The family of Phillip Dunn reported him missing Wednesday, February 12, after not hearing from him for about a week.
Dunn’s family said his vehicle was found abandoned on Highway 49 with traces of human blood shortly after he was reported missing.
According to Yazoo County Investigator Terry Gann, they are now investigating Dunn’s disappearance as a murder and have one person in custody.
Investigator Gann said they are searching for a second suspect.
