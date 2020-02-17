Man found in tree after his boat capsizes in the Big Black River

By Josh Carter | February 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:09 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 54-year-old man has been rescued after his boat capsized in the Big Black River.

It happened Monday afternoon beside Old Highway 80.

A swift water rescue team found the man in a tree.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, he has been treated by medical staff and is recovering.

Mississippi Task Force Urban Search and rescue teams from Columbus, West Point, Biloxi and DeSoto County participated.

Those teams are staged in the metro-area to assist with flood-related rescues.

Hinds County EOC says this is the third such rescue since Friday in the community.

