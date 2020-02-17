Local animal rescue saves animals stranded by floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local animal rescue searched waters high and low to rescue animals stranded by floodwaters in northeast Jackson.
“There’s a lot of devastation here,” said a rescuer.
On North Canton Club Circle cars are submerged and some homes almost under water and those left behind have little to hold on to.
“Don’t leave your pets behind. There are places that will help you. Instead of leaving your pets and just thinking they will be fine and can jump on a table or something.”
With flood waters rising, and temperatures dropping… it provides little hope for those left behind.
“This water is really cold.”
That’s why Amber Burrus, Director of Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue, along with a group of volunteers geared up to rescue animals… before it’s too late.
“We saw a post online about a dog barking that was stuck in water,” said Burrus.
The group rescued two pups from flooding, both scared, yet thankful for their arrival.
“One was super scared and on a tiny piece of a tree trunk. The other was almost neck high in water..”
Burrus understands the devastation flood waters can bring, but asks you to think twice before abandoning one of your own.
“It’s so sad to see.. they are living breathing creatures. They do not know how to fend for themselves.”
Both of the pups are now in good hands with Community Animal Rescue and Adoption receiving medical attention.
