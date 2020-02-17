First Alert Forecast: Pearl River to crest in Jackson Monday

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to rise early this Monday morning, though the rate of rise has slowed as we reach the crest. The forecast still remains at 37.5’, thankfully, we may come up short on the crest. Even with that, the river will not immediately drop, so flood waters will remain around the area through mid-late week. Downstream, water has caused evacuations of the Hopewell community in Copiah County and flooding through western Simpson and Lawrence counties. Expect flooding to continue and worsen thorugh the week ahead.
MONDAY: The week starts off with a few patches of fog Monday morning with a chance of shower or storm by the latter half of the day – amid mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run warm, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds hang tough overnight with chances for rain and storms with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Our next system will slide in from the north through the day, bringing better chances for showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Rain will continue through Tuesday night as front settles over the region. Lows will fall through the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A nearly stationary front will hover over the area through mid-week, keeping chances of rain elevated Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will run chilly, in the 50s. Another system will sweep through to clear the air by Friday and Saturday, bringing sunshine back. Another storm looks to gather itself through early next week, bringing more rain to the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.