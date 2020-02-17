First Alert Forecast: Pearl River to crest in Jackson Monday

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to rise early this Monday morning, though the rate of rise has slowed as we reach the crest. The forecast still remains at 37.5’, thankfully, we may come up short on the crest. Even with that, the river will not immediately drop, so flood waters will remain around the area through mid-late week. Downstream, water has caused evacuations of the Hopewell community in Copiah County and flooding through western Simpson and Lawrence counties. Expect flooding to continue and worsen thorugh the week ahead.