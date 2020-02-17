Families in Edwards riding out floodwaters from Big Black River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents along the Big Black River in Edwards are trying to ride out the flood after weeks of rain caused it to rise.
Those who are staying behind now forced to travel by boat.
One family riding out the raging flood waters is coming eye to eye with the waters.
One resident says the water now creeping up to the floor boards.
“This is a road actually, it’s not a lake. If you go down the road here you’ll find a house that sits 30 feet above the road. Right now, the water is right under our floor boards,” said a resident.
The Big Black River is not connected to the Pearl River but the heavy rains in past weeks have caused it to rise to high levels.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.