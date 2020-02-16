16-year-old killed, 5 taken to hospital after wreck in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old has died after a wreck in Madison County.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on MS-16 at the intersection of Virgin Mary Road.
According to MHP, a Mitsubishi Galant was hit on its passenger side after it crossed into the path of a GMC Yukon.
There were 3 occupants in each vehicle.
Five were taken to UMMC with unknown injuries. The sixth person, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, died as a result of his injuries.
He has been identified as Kendarrius R. Harris, 16, of Carthage.
More information will be released pending the notification of family members.
This crash is currently under investigation.
