95-year-old Jackson woman says she’s staying put as her neighbors evacuate rising floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 95-year-old Jackson woman said she is not leaving despite rising floodwaters from the Pearl River threatening her home.
Jacqueline Harper has lived on North Canton Club Circle for decades.
She was there during the flood of 1979 and the flood of 1983.
Her main concern, she said, was having the electricity turned off.
When 3 On Your Side paid her a visit, she was busy clearing the refrigerator in case the power was cut.
She even offered her evacuating neighbors bowls of gumbo.
Harper said she only expects water to get to the doorstep but she does have family members that she can stay with if water gets to high.
Meanwhile, other neighbors on Canton Club Circle were busy packing items into moving trucks and evacuating the area.
The Pearl River is expected to crest Sunday at 38 feet. This is the 3rd highest crest in history.
