95-year-old Jackson woman says she’s staying put as her neighbors evacuate rising floodwaters

95-year-old woman says she's not leaving her home
By China Lee | February 15, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 8:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 95-year-old Jackson woman said she is not leaving despite rising floodwaters from the Pearl River threatening her home.

Jacqueline Harper has lived on North Canton Club Circle for decades.

She was there during the flood of 1979 and the flood of 1983.

Her main concern, she said, was having the electricity turned off.

When 3 On Your Side paid her a visit, she was busy clearing the refrigerator in case the power was cut.

She even offered her evacuating neighbors bowls of gumbo.

Harper said she only expects water to get to the doorstep but she does have family members that she can stay with if water gets to high.

Meanwhile, other neighbors on Canton Club Circle were busy packing items into moving trucks and evacuating the area.

The Pearl River is expected to crest Sunday at 38 feet. This is the 3rd highest crest in history.

RELATED STORIES:

MAP: Which streets will flood at river stage of 38 feet

City of Ridgeland issues mandatory evacuation for Harbor Pines subdivision

Gov. Tate Reeves declares state of emergency due to Pearl River flooding

Mayor declares local emergency for City of Richland due to expected Pearl River flooding

Mandatory evacuation issued for several Jackson streets as Pearl River continues to rise

Portion of Old Brandon Road closed due to flooding

Remembering the Flood of 1983

Rankin Co. Emergency officials urge residents to heed warnings as Pearl River continues to rise

WATCH: Submerged SUV pulled out of flood water after driver leaves road

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.