Testimony underway in capital murder trial for Willie Cory Godbolt

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.
Godbolt is on trial for killing eight people including a Lincoln County deputy.
Prosecutors told jurors Saturday that Godbolt murdered eight people, kidnapped two, took a vehicle from another with the use of a deadly weapon over a span of seven to eight hours.
Investigators say Godbolt went to his in laws’ home in May, 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children.
He is charged with killing the deputy who was called to the home.
It took five days to choose the jury in DeSoto County.
Godbolt has pleaded not guilty. Testimony continues at one tomorrow afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.