Sunday Night Weather Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog will be a concern tonight, but additional rain is unlikely. Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm, starting with temperatures in the 40s and some fog, we’ll warm up into the lower 70s in the afternoon. A few showers are possible Monday night and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows will be in the 60s. Tuesday will be rainy with temperatures near 70 and then falling later in the day. Severe weather is unlikely, but thunderstorms are possible. It will be much colder Wednesday and Thursday with occasional rain. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Rainfall this week could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. This will aggravate the flooding situation if it falls to the north and east of the Rez. Not so much of a problem, if rains and accumulates elsewhere. Sunshine with drier weather returns later this week and for a few days. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 10mph Monday. Average high is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 5:48pm.