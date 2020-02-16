3 schools closed Monday due to flooding

Skytracker: Jackson Prep flooding
By Jacob Gallant | February 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 1:46 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three RePublic Schools are closing their doors Monday, February 17, due to flooding:

  • Reimagine Prep
  • Smillow Prep
  • Smillow Collegiate

The Pearl River, which is over 36.5 feet as of Sunday afternoon, is expected to crest at 37.5 feet.

Reservoir officials said the 33,000-acre lake stabilized overnight, allowing them to hold the release of water through the dam to lower than expected amounts Sunday morning.

Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed several ramps along major state roads. Those closings can be found HERE.

RELATED STORIES:

MAP: Which streets will flood at river stage of 38 feet

An answer to the question: ‘Why does the Reservoir have to release water?’

NWS lowers anticipated Pearl River crest to 37.5’

MEMA releases initial damage report from Pearl River flooding

Skytracker: A birds-eye view of flooding at Jackson Prep

Copiah County neighborhood evacuated due to flooding from Pearl River

Cups in Flowood offering free coffee to first responders working the flood

95-year-old Jackson woman says she’s staying put as her neighbors evacuate rising floodwaters

‘It was like U-Haul city:’ Residents pack up and leave before flood waters arrive

Remembering the Flood of 1983

Rankin Co. Emergency officials urge residents to heed warnings as Pearl River continues to rise

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.