3 schools closed Monday due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three RePublic Schools are closing their doors Monday, February 17, due to flooding:
- Reimagine Prep
- Smillow Prep
- Smillow Collegiate
The Pearl River, which is over 36.5 feet as of Sunday afternoon, is expected to crest at 37.5 feet.
Reservoir officials said the 33,000-acre lake stabilized overnight, allowing them to hold the release of water through the dam to lower than expected amounts Sunday morning.
Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed several ramps along major state roads. Those closings can be found HERE.
