Saturday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River at Jackson is expected to peak at 38 feet on Sunday. Rain is expected next week, but the bulk of it will fall to the south, where not much rain fell this past week. Total accumulations before the next week is out should be around 2 inches or less. Clouds tonight with increasing showers. Lows in the middle and upper 40s. We are not expecting much rain overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIghs in the lower 60s. Monday and Tuesday will give us partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe, but only isolated. Highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Southeast wind at 5 tonight and southeast at 10mph Sunday. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 5:47pm.