Rising water brings last-minute evacuations in Northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As daylight broke in Northeast Jackson on Sunday, streets that were accessible the day before were quickly filling with water.
Wildlife officers were called to a home on Romany Drive, after a family of four were trapped at the end of a cul-de-sac. Their street filled with flood water overnight.
Using an airboat, they were able to get the family to higher ground.
“Last night it wasn’t that high,” Verna Edmond said. “We could actually walk along the side of the house so we thought that was going to work. When we got up this morning all the yards were covered, so we made reservations.”
The Harbor Pines mobile home community is now completely evacuated. Ridgeland police are standing guard over the abandoned properties as the flood waters continue to creep in.
On South Canton Club circle, a family toured the neighborhood in a canoe. The water is now several feet deep in the street, and up to the edge of homes.
“It’s a huge inconvenience and for some it will be way more than a minor inconvenience,” Nathaniel Green said. “But this is part of living by a river. We live by a river, it’s the river city so it floods.”
With waters continuing to rise in places, residents are making one last effort to grab what they can, and get out.
