MEMA, Gov. Reeves give update after Pearl River reaches 3rd highest point on record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves and MEMA are providing updates to the public after the Pearl River reached its 3rd highest point, 36.33 feet, on record this morning.
The National Weather Service has lowered the anticipated crest to 37.5 feet into Monday morning.
Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing several ramps along major state roads.
Saturday, Gov. Reeves declared a state of emergency due to the flooding caused by the Pearl River.
Entergy is disconnecting power to some homes due to rising flood waters.
As of yesterday there were currently 515 customers without power in Jackson.
