FIRST ALERT FORECAST: River flooding worsens as rain chances return

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to a weak disturbance overhead, showers continue to develop and move over the area as we continue into our Sunday morning. Some spots have already picked up a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall and we could still see a couple more into the afternoon hours. Certainly unneeded rainfall as we continue to deal with historic flooding.
The Pearl River at Jackson is now above Major Flood Stage (36′) and will still climb just under two feet in the next 12 hours. Continue to heed warnings from officials and avoid flooded roadways as threats will develop quickly into tonight!
Unfortunately, as we continue into the work week, we’ll have a few more opportunities for showers and storms. These will allow for up to 3″ of rainfall accumulation, even over areas with ongoing flooding issues. In terms of those storm chances, the best opportunity for thunder and lightning will be Tuesday. Please stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!
