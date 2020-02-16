Fawn rescued after getting trapped escaping flood water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fawn likely escaping flood water got trapped Saturday afternoon.
The young deer sprinted its way through a neighborhood off Westbrook Road when it was trapped behind a fence in a backyard.
The fawn was injured, confused and disoriented. A wildlife officer managed to free the animal, who ran toward another house trying to get into a backyard with a small dog.
What that didn't work, the fawn ran the other way, startling a homeowner before finally collapsing from exhaustion.
“The deer made a sound,” Samantha Cleveland said. “He jumped up and he tried to go back here with my dog Scooter. He was trying to bust open the gate; he ended up getting bloody and knocking down my garbage, then when I came back out I seen you and he shot back across the way.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.