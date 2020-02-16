Cups in Flowood offering free coffee to first responders working the flood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Cups in Flowood is offering a free beverage to all first responders working the flood.
“You are selfless, tired, cold, and wet, so please let us help you warm up as a thank you for all you do for for this community to keep us safe,” the post reads.
The offer lasts Sunday, the 16th, and continues Monday, the 17th.
Cups in Flowood is located at 374 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232.
Saturday, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency due to the flooding caused by the Pearl River.
Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing several ramps along major state roads.
Those closings can be found HERE.
The National Weather Service has lowered the anticipated crest to 37.5 feet into Monday morning.
