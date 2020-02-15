Rankin Co. Emergency officials urge residents to heed warnings as Pearl River continues to rise

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County emergency officials made another plea to residents to seek shelter as flood waters continue to rise from the Pearl River.
Rankin County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Director Mike Word said that people who live adjacent to the Pearl River need to prepare to leave.
Reservoir officials will be increasing water flow from the Spillway at 6 p.m. tonight. That increase of water flow will be felt “immediately” according to Word. He specifically mentioned the Barnett Bend and Oak Road areas and areas north of Highway 80.
If you live in that area he’s asking that you seek higher ground NOW.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said that boats and high water vehicles are ready to go in case of emergencies tonight.
If you need assistance call 911.
He warned that sightseers should stay away from flooded areas. Driving through flooded streets are not only dangerous but could push more water in homes.
If you need sandbags, Rankin County EOC can provide them for you until 7 tonight. For locations and pickup points, call Rankin EOC at 601-825-1499.
The Flowood Police Department has closed Dexter Dr. from Flowood Dr. due to flooding. Drivers can use the detour from Merit Health/Women’s Hospital. The Old Brandon Bridge is also shut down.
The Pearl River is forecasted to crest at 38 feet at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has an interactive map that shows which areas will be inundated with water when the river reaches 38 feet.
Check out the map below or click here to open in a new window.
