U-Haul offering free self-storage to local residents affected by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re still in the process of packing up before the water reaches your home, U-Haul is offering metro-area residents 30 days of free self-storage.
The company’s disaster relief assistance program is available at 5 locations:
•2234 HWY 80. W, Jackson
•4181 Northview Dr., Jackson
•1414 Gibralter Dr, Jackson
•4494 HWY80 East, Pearl
•3001 White Blvd, Pearl
Click here to see which streets will be affected when the Pearl River reaches 38 feet.
Jackson residents displaced by flooding can seek shelter at the Jackson Police Training Academy located at 3000 St. Charles Street.
