Person rescued from Pearl River after boat sank in flood water

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been rescued from the the Pearl River at the Byram Swinging Bridge.
Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said that a boat sank in the river while the person was in it.
Rankin County Emergency Operations Center Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched to assist, but the person was ultimately rescued by a family member.
An ambulance is on scene and Duke said that everyone involved is now safe.
Officials are urging people to stay out of the water as currents are faster than normal due to the swollen Pearl River.
WLBT has a crew headed to the scene.
