Pearl River Flood of 2020: Northeast Jackson residents rush to evacuate their homes

Residents evacuating from Northeast Jackson
By Courtney Ann Jackson | February 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Folks who live near River Road and Deer Trail in Northeast Jackson are among those that police warrant Thursday.

They were told they would need to start packing up and get out of their homes as quickly as possible. Most didn’t think the water would get high as quickly as it did but they had to use elevated trucks to get back to their homes Friday.

“I’m fully established," said Arkesha Davis-Jackson. "I asked the guys to get like refrigerator, the stove and things of more value. And of course my business. This is a newly established business. So, I’m trying to salvage what I can of it.”

Others are still dry for now but are on edge about what could happen as the weekend approaches.

“Flooding that we have now," noted Deon Thompson. "What’s going to happen if more water is released. It’s just incomprehensible at this time.”

Water is expected to get into several homes in the area and many residents said they didn’t have time to get all their belongings out. They are just packing up as much as they can and trying to figure out where they’ll be staying till the water goes down.

