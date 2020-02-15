MEMA, Gov. Reeves provide updates on historic flooding in Jackson

MEMA, Gov. Reeves provide updates on historic flooding in Jackson
NE Jackson Westbrook Road near the soccer fields.
By WLBT Digital | February 15, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:45 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA Director Greg Michel and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a press briefing Saturday morning providing updates on the Pearl River flooding in Jackson.

The Pearl River is expected to reach a crest of 38 feet this weekend.

The City of Jackson has an emergency evacuation notice for those living in low-lying areas of Northeast Jackson.

The National Weather Service has an interactive map that shows which areas will be inundated with water when the river reaches 38 feet.

There’s also a comparison to 1979, when the river reached 43.28 feet.

Check out the map below or click here to open in a new window.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.