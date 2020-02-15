MEMA, Gov. Reeves provide updates on historic flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA Director Greg Michel and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a press briefing Saturday morning providing updates on the Pearl River flooding in Jackson.
The Pearl River is expected to reach a crest of 38 feet this weekend.
The City of Jackson has an emergency evacuation notice for those living in low-lying areas of Northeast Jackson.
The National Weather Service has an interactive map that shows which areas will be inundated with water when the river reaches 38 feet.
There’s also a comparison to 1979, when the river reached 43.28 feet.
Check out the map below or click here to open in a new window.
