MDOT closes several ramps along I-20, US 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Because of flooding impacts, Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing several ramps along major state roads.
Ramps along I-20 are closed at these spots:
- State St. (Exit 45B) westbound
- Gallatin St. (Exit 45A)
- Gallatin St./State St. (Exit 45) eastbound
There’s also closures along US 80 at:
- State St./US 51 westbound and eastbound
Along I-55, the ramps are closed at:
- State/Gallatin St. (Exit 92B)
- Daniel Lake Exit Southbound
- Daniel Lake entrance ramp to I-55 North
State Street is also closed southbound at Highway 80.
West Frontage Road between McDowell Road and Daniel Lake and East Frontage Road between Savanna Street and McDowell Road are also closed.
These are all projected to remain closed until midnight Tuesday.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Pearl River is just under 36 feet. The river is forecasted to crest at 38 feet at 6 p.m. on Sunday--10 feet above flood stage.
