Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River at Jackson is now over 35 feet and rising toward it’s expected crest of 38 feet on or before Sunday. This 38 foot mark would be the 3rd highest in Jackson history. The worst on record was the Easter flood of 1979 where the Pearl reached 43.28 feet at Jackson. No rain is expected for the next 24 hours. A few showers are possible Sunday, but most of the area will not see any rain. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures chilly in the morning, closer to freezing, and in the 60s in the afternoon. 60s again on Sunday with more clouds and maybe a shower. Monday through Thursday look unsettled at this point with fast moving storm systems that will give us an occasional chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Severe weather is unlikely and heavy rain like this past week is unlikely as well. We have the possibility of receiving between one and two inches of rain from the upcoming week of unstable weather. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with much cooler weather Wednesday through Friday as highs only reach the 50s with lows in the 30s. North wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 5mph Saturday. Average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 5:46pm.