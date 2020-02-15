FIRST ALERT FORECAST: River flooding worsens this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - River flooding remains the greatest concern across the region today as major flooding is ongoing along the Big Black River and the Pearl River at Jackson. As the forecast crest for Jackson remains 38' by Sunday morning, making it the 3rd highest crest of all time, it is imperative that we heed any warnings/evacuation orders sent out by local officials.
Although we'll be staying dry today, rain chances move back into the forecast as early as the overnight period. A few showers will be possible overnight into Sunday, especially for our southern counties. As several disturbances move overhead this week, storms will be possible Monday-Tuesday, rain Wednesday-Thursday. Fortunately, it won't be a washout each day. In fact, many will stay dry for much of Sunday and Monday! 1-2" of rainfall is possible in this period, with the higher amounts likelier to the south. Temperatures will vary as well, warmer to start the week but much colder to finish it out.
Stay tuned for continued forecast updates as this situation evolves.
