FIRST ALERT FORECAST: River flooding worsens this weekend

Although we'll be staying dry today, rain chances move back into the forecast as early as the overnight period. A few showers will be possible overnight into Sunday, especially for our southern counties. As several disturbances move overhead this week, storms will be possible Monday-Tuesday, rain Wednesday-Thursday. Fortunately, it won't be a washout each day. In fact, many will stay dry for much of Sunday and Monday! 1-2" of rainfall is possible in this period, with the higher amounts likelier to the south. Temperatures will vary as well, warmer to start the week but much colder to finish it out.