Entergy cutting power to some Jackson homes due to rising waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is disconnecting power to some homes due to rising flood waters.
Mara Hartmann with Entergy says that there are currently 515 customers without power in Jackson.
That number was around 475 yesterday.
They also cut power to several deer camps in Madison County earlier this week.
Hartmann says Entergy deenergized the South Jackson substation yesterday and the country club substation on Westbrook Road as well.
They have transferred everyone who received power from those substations onto other circuits.
Text messages or robocalls were sent to select customers in the areas that are expected to be flooded, telling them they should be prepared if they have to disconnect service.
Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday morning due to the flooding caused by the Pearl River.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.