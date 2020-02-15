Eastover residents pack-up, prepare to move ahead of rising flood waters

By Roslyn Anderson | February 14, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Flood waters continue rising and metro area residents are heeding the warning to evacuate.

On Twin Lakes Cove residents began packing their things Thursday night.

Many on the street experienced the great flood of 1979 but not in ’83.

Frances Rone Morris is helping her mother move. The family has a large moving van was parked in the driveway.

Relatives pitched in to help her and by Friday afternoon the work was done.

“She has an upstairs. So she’s putting a lot of things upstairs, but you know the best thing is if you can is to put the things in a van,” said Morris. “Hopefully you can turn around and put them back in the house”.

Canterbury Court was a frenzy of moving activity from morning throughout the day.

Family and friends were helping residents pack quickly.

Homeowners are heeding the warnings and pray there's no more rain.

Kelly Russell and her husband just moved into her Canterbury Court home six months ago.

She doesn’t know where the couple and their two young children will go.

“We knew history that it happened in ’79 and ’83, but we love the area,” said Russell. “So we moved forward with the area and thankfully we have flood insurance. I’m so thankful that my family has come to help. They’re actually taking a volunteer day to come and help me.”

Sandbagging is underway farther down on Canterbury Court.

