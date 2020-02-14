WATCH: Drone video shows bloated Pearl River

By Jacob Gallant | February 14, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River is rising, with an expected crest of 38 feet this weekend.

Many areas of Central Mississippi along the river are in danger of becoming inundated with flood water.

WLBT sent its drone above the river and above the Ross Barnett Reservoir to get an overhead view of the elevated water levels.

Drone video shows bloated Reservoir

A crest of 38 feet would be the third-highest ever. Officials are calling for anyone living in low-lying areas near the Pearl River to evacuate.

