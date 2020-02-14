Southern looks for home win vs UAPB

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 55.1 points per game and allowed 63.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 47.7 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 34.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.