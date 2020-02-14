Regular insurance policies won’t cover flood damage

Separate federal flood coverage is required, even if you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance

Regular insurance policies won’t cover flood damage
By Wilson Stribling | February 14, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your house floods in the Pearl River Flood of 2020, your regular homeowner’s or renter’s insurance will not cover the damage.

You need a separate flood policy for that, and if you don’t have one already, it’s too late. New insurance policies don’t take effect until after a 30-day waiting period.

[MAP: Which streets will flood at river stage of 38 feet]

If you rent your home, your landlord’s flood policy will cover the house, but not your belongings. You have to get a separate flood policy of your own to cover the contents.

Flood policies are backed by the federal government through the National Flood Insurance Program. Get more information about it here.

RELATED STORIES:

SLIDESHOW: Pearl River Flood of 2020

Mayor Lumumba orders emergency evacuation for some residents due to extreme flood warning

City of Ridgeland issues mandatory evacuation for Harbor Pines subdivision

Several streets in N.E. Jackson taking on water; evacuations eminent

Mayor declares local emergency for City of Richland due to expected Pearl River flooding

Mandatory evacuation issued for several Jackson streets as Pearl River continues to rise

Portion of Old Brandon Road closed due to flooding

Remembering the Flood of 1983

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.