Regular insurance policies won’t cover flood damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your house floods in the Pearl River Flood of 2020, your regular homeowner’s or renter’s insurance will not cover the damage.
You need a separate flood policy for that, and if you don’t have one already, it’s too late. New insurance policies don’t take effect until after a 30-day waiting period.
If you rent your home, your landlord’s flood policy will cover the house, but not your belongings. You have to get a separate flood policy of your own to cover the contents.
Flood policies are backed by the federal government through the National Flood Insurance Program. Get more information about it here.
