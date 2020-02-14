Opening statements begin Saturday for man accused of killing 8 in Lincoln Co.

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Opening statements are set for the death penalty case of a Mississippi man accused of killing eight people.
Jury selection took five days for the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. The opening is Saturday.
Investigators said Godbolt went to his in-laws' home in May 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple's two children. A deputy was called.
A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy, Godbolt's mother-in-law and two other people. Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes.
Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.
