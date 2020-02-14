Neighbors on edge as flood waters rise in Jackson streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rising waters from the Pearl River in Northeast Jackson are flooding streets and putting residents on edge.
Thursday flood waters covered Foxboro Drive at the intersection of Deer Trail.
Water blocked the driveway of several home.
Some residents were packing their things preparing to leave.
Others raised their belongings to higher locations in their home
Some people had to park their cars down the street and walk across their neighbor’s yards to get to their homes.
Water was also coming up from a nearby manhole.
Johnnie Thomas at the intersection Foxboro Drive and River Road.
A creek is overflowing into his back yard.
"Getting prepared to move," said Thomas. "I'm calling people, my nephews, to help me move if I have to real quick,. And I got to get around here and find me a U-Haul so I can try to get up out of here if I have to".
The city has put barricades across Foxboro, but motorists continue to ignore them and venture into the rising waters.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.