Mayor Lumumba orders emergency evacuation for some residents due to extreme flood warning
Water levels at the Pearl River are rising.
By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 14, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:30 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has issued a civil emergency proclamation due to the current flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.

[ Jackson under State of Emergency amid Pearl River flooding concerns ]

In his proclamation, the Mayor said evacuation is necessary and expedient for the “health, safety, welfare and good order to protect the public peace, preserve lives and property, and economic stability.”

The Mayor has ordered residents in the following locations to evacuate immediately: any area near the Pearl River; some areas in northeast Jackson; Westbrook Road; S. West Street area; Hightower Community; River Road; Silas Brown Street; and any areas where structures flood when the Pearl River is at 33 feet or higher.

The evacuations are set to start at noon Friday and be completed by noon Saturday.

The order will stay in place for a week and continue to be reviewed every seven days until the flood is no longer considered a threat.

