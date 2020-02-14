Mayor declares local emergency for City of Richland due to expected Pearl River flooding

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Pat Sullivan has declared a local emergency for the City of Richland as the Pearl River continues to rise.
The city is expecting flooding in low-lying areas on the north-end. The Pearl River is expected to crest on Sunday February 16th.
The areas they are predicting to flood are at Old Highway 49 at Levee Road to McBride Street (including Walker Circle, Ronnie Street, Jones Street and Bud Street).
Highway 49 at Richland Creek (especially the Frontage Road to Linda Jo Drive).
If the roads flood the City of Richland will close the affected areas until the flood waters recede.
They are strongly urging all businesses and homes in these areas to be prepared.
If you need emergency assistance call one of the numbers below:
Police Department: 601-932-3100
Fire Department: 601-939-1936
Street Department: 601-420-1535
Mayor’s Office: 601-932-3000
The declaration takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.
