MAP: Which streets will flood at river stage of 38 feet

MAP: Which streets will flood at river stage of 38 feet
Water levels at the Pearl River are rising.
By WLBT Digital | February 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River is expected to reach a crest of 38 feet this weekend--the highest level it’s reached in 37 years.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, the river stands at 35.3 feet in Jackson. The crest has only gone above 36.3 feet twice, last in 1983.

The City of Jackson has an emergency evacuation notice for those living in low-lying areas of Northeast Jackson.

The National Weather Service has an interactive map that shows which areas will be inundated with water when the river reaches 38 feet. There’s also a comparison to 1979, when the river reached 43.28 feet.

Check out the map below or click here to open in a new window.

RELATED STORIES:

SLIDESHOW: Pearl River Flood of 2020

City of Ridgeland issues mandatory evacuation for Harbor Pines subdivision

Several streets in N.E. Jackson taking on water; evacuations eminent

Mayor declares local emergency for City of Richland due to expected Pearl River flooding

Mandatory evacuation issued for several Jackson streets as Pearl River continues to rise

Portion of Old Brandon Road closed due to flooding

Remembering the Flood of 1983

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.