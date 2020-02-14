Hinds Co. Emergency Management provides update on rising Pearl River

Officials say that people in evacuation areas should prepare to be out of their homes for at least one week.

By China Lee | February 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:58 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Emergency Management provided an update on the rising Pearl River Friday afternoon.

Ricky Moore with Hinds County EOC said that they are keeping close watch on the river.

Dozens of people have had to evacuate their homes. A mandatory evacuation is under way for several streets in Jackson and for the Harbor Pines subdivision in Ridgeland. Moore said that people in evacuation areas should prepare to be out of their homes for at least one week.

The river is forecasted to crest at 38 feet on Sunday. They expect that the river will fall slowly during next week.

Saturday morning officials will meet with the National Weather Service at 9 a.m. to re-evaluate the current crest.

Weather officials said that temperatures will be dropping overnight and that rain is in the forecast for the coming week. They are projecting light rain but things could change.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba reiterated that people in evacuation areas need to leave. If it is safe to do he’s also asking that people move their cars from flooded areas.

If residents need assistance moving, call 311.

Sandbag pick up hours in Jackson have been been extended. Residents can pick up sandbags Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.

A shelter has been opened at the Jackson Police training academy and the Red Cross is also helping with sheltering those who have evacuated.

