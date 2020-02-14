‘GET OUT:’ Decades-old note recorded damage from 1979 flood

By Jacob Gallant | February 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:10 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Country Squire tobacco shop shared an old handwritten note describing flood stages.

The note was written by the founder of the shop Jim Reeves. He documented what he saw during the Easter Flood of 1979.

At 36.8 feet, the note says "GET OUT."

The Pearl River crested at 43.2 feet in 1979. According to the note, 3 feet and nine inches of water inundated the store.

Reeves died in 1981 but the shop remained open.

The Pearl River is projected to crest at 38 feet this time around. That would be the third-highest crest of all time, behind 1979 and 1983 (39.5 feet).

