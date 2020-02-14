Funeral services announced for 7 family members tragically killed in Clinton fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been announced for the seven family members tragically killed in a Clinton house fire last week.
Services are set for Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.
The interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.
All visitation will be held at Morrison Heights.
Brittany Presley, 33; Landen Brookshire, 15; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcolm Presely,4; and Felicity Presley, 1 were all killed in a fire on February 8 at a home on Old Vicksburg Road.
The father, Jake Presley, was the only survivor of the fire.
A Ridgeland funeral home is donating funeral services and handling arrangements for the Clinton family members tragically killed in a house fire.
If you would like to donate a GoFundMe page has been created for the family and you can make donations to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Road, Jackson, 39212.
