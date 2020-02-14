FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Valentine’s Day, River Flooding Issues Continue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although we're dry in time for Valentine's Day and the start of the weekend, this week's rainfall has certainly allowed for continued river level concerns. The Pearl River at Jackson is almost at 35' as of 1:15AM and is still expected to crest at 38' by early Sunday morning, which would make it the 3rd highest crest of all time. Residents in upper NE Jackson have been advised to evacuate as this would allow for extensive flooding in the area. Please check back in for frequent updates and listen to local official's advice.
Fortunately, we'll be getting a much needed break from the rain today and tomorrow. High pressure is building in and will keep us dry at least through early Saturday evening. Due to our clearing conditions, temperatures will also be much cooler! We'll start in the upper 20s/lower 30s this morning, with feels-like temps in the 20s heading out the door. Valentine's Day will feature plenty of sunshine with highs only topping out near 50 degrees. Saturday will start off cold as well before the low 60s return by the afternoon hours.
By Sunday, we’ll be back in a pattern where multiple disturbances will bring us periods of showers and thunderstorms through the end of the 7-day forecast, which could bring some areas 1-2″ of rain in addition to what we’ve already seen.
