FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Valentine’s Day, River Flooding Issues Continue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although we're dry in time for Valentine's Day and the start of the weekend, this week's rainfall has certainly allowed for continued river level concerns. The Pearl River at Jackson is almost at 35' as of 1:15AM and is still expected to crest at 38' by early Sunday morning, which would make it the 3rd highest crest of all time. Residents in upper NE Jackson have been advised to evacuate as this would allow for extensive flooding in the area. Please check back in for frequent updates and listen to local official's advice.