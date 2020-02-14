Dogs saved from Harrison County trailer fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple dogs were saved after a home in Saucier caught fire Thursday.
Fire officials said no one was at the home on Martina Street when the blaze began. A neighbor actually ran into the burning home to save two dogs, and a puppy was later rescued by responding firefighters.
The neighbor was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to recover.
Firefighters with Harrison County fire rescue were able to limit the worst of the damage to one room.
The investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing, but foul play is not expected.
