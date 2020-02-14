City-wide boil water notice issued for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A city-wide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson.
City officials routinely monitor the water for turbidity or cloudiness. This tells them if they are effectively filtering the supply.
A water sample taken on January 28, 2020 showed a turbidity level of 1.35 units which is above the standard. This occurred because the amount of water being brought into the plant was restricted which caused low operating levels at the treatment plant.
Currently, the City of Jackson Water Treatment Plant is not out of compliance; however, this occurrence did create a compliance issue.
This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.
All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.
