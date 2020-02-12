Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day with showers and thunderstorms impacting our area this evening and tonight. Temperatures are falling and the severe threat at this point is minimal. Expect some rain, but not enough to cause flash flooding, and wind conditions with gusts over 35mph at times. Showers will continue on and off tonight with breezy conditions and lows in the upper 40s by morning and wind chills in the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with clearing at night allowing daytime temperatures to fall from the 30s to near freezing by Friday morning. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and a slight chance of a shower Sunday. HIghs will be in the lower 50s Friday, but 60s return Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be near freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and North at 10mph with gusts to 20mph Thursday. Average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 5:44pm.