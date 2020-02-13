Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - River flooding and more rain are the two biggest weather stories to cover this weekend. If the Pearl River peaks at 38 feet this weekend, it will be the 3rd highest flood in history. We are also expecting more rain next week and this will severely add on problems. We have an interactive link on our website dealing with the flooding so you can toggle on and off your location to see how flooding may impact you. The good news is that we are not expecting much rain between now and the forecast crest but on and off rain is likely Sunday through Thursday of next week. This could add an inch or two of rain, but more could be possible. Expect clearing skies tonight with lows near freezing. Friday will be sunny, but chilly. Highs near 50. Saturday will start near freezing again, but reach into the 60s in the afternoon with sunshine. Sunday through Tuesday will feature occasional rain with temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look chilly with more showers and highs in the 40s. North wind at 10mph tonight and Northeast at the same speeds Friday. Average high is 60 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 5:45pm.