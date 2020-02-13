Smith Co. SO warning about ecstasy disguised as chewable vitamins

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Smith County sheriff’s deputies are warning about a drug disguised as colorful candies or chewable vitamins.
Deputies made a felony arrest of a person traveling through Heater Ridge community. They charged him with possession of a drug called ecstasy.
This drug is common in tablet forms and contains methamphetamine. Deputies say it is marketed towards younger people with different colors, designs, shapes, and characters.
These particular tables on the person they arrested were shaped like a well known cartoon character.
The sheriff’s department wanted to warn citizens and ask that parents are aware and mindful of this drug and it’s dangers.
