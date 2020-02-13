SLIDESHOW: Pearl River Flood of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents living along the Pearl River are preparing for what could be a historic flooding event.
The National Weather Service forecasts the Pearl River to crest at 38 feet on Sunday which could bring water from the river into homes and businesses.
Jackson city leaders are suggesting some should evacuate amid new concerns over Pearl River flooding.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said anyone living in Northeast Jackson near the river should “consider evacuating” for 3-4 days.
A shelter is set up at 3000 St. Charles Street for anyone impacted by the flooding.
A crest of 38 feet would be the third-highest ever recorded.
