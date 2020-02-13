Seven 18-wheelers, one minivan collide with tree down on I-20 near Vicksburg

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven 18-wheelers and a minivan collided with a tree that fell down across I-20 in Warren County.
According to Sgt. Kervin Stewart with MHP, just after 1:30 am, MHP was called about a car colliding with a tree that had fallen into the roadway on I-20 in Warren County near Vicksburg.
Preliminary reports indicate that the passenger car was traveling eastbound, when a tree fell onto the roadway striking her vehicle.
Before officers arrived on scene 7 18-wheelers and one minivan collided with the same fallen tree.
None of the 18-wheeler drivers were injured. After colliding with the tree, the minivan left the road and went into a ditch.
The driver of the minivan was transported to River Region Hospital for unknown injuries.
Troopers are still on the scene removing a second three which had fallen in the same area.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.